Hanahan is busy with freight right now, and that means steady driving work. If you like being on the road and keeping the supply chain moving, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Hanahan, SC (regional routes)

(regional routes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive regional CDL-A routes with late-model equipment, focusing on safe, on-time freight delivery. Good fit if you know DOT rules, inspections, and logkeeping and want steady miles with a professional, customer-facing role.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Hanahan, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 2nd Shift, Mon–Fri, 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Pay: From $28.00/hr + $2.00/hr shift differential, overtime after 40 hrs

Drive a 26 ft box truck in and around the site and on public roads, with touch freight and routine inspections. Comes with day-one benefits (health, 401(k), life, disability) and is great if you have at least 6 months driving experience and want steady afternoon/evening hours.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Hanahan, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 3rd Shift, Sun–Thu, 10:00 pm – 6:00 am

Pay: From $31.50/hr + $1.50/hr shift differential, overtime after 40 hrs

Run local routes in a 53 ft tractor trailer with no-touch freight and be home daily. Includes full benefits from day one and suits CDL-A drivers with at least 6 months recent experience who like night shifts and consistent hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady driving work in Hanahan.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.