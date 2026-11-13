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🚌 Hanahan SC Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & CDL Roles
Hanahan is busy with freight right now, and that means steady driving work. If you like being on the road and keeping the supply chain moving, these local openings are worth a look.
CDL-A Truck Driver (Regional Freight)
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Hanahan, SC (regional routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive regional CDL-A routes with late-model equipment, focusing on safe, on-time freight delivery. Good fit if you know DOT rules, inspections, and logkeeping and want steady miles with a professional, customer-facing role.
Driver CDL – 2nd Shift (Non-CDL Truck)
- Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 2nd Shift, Mon–Fri, 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Pay: From $28.00/hr + $2.00/hr shift differential, overtime after 40 hrs
Drive a 26 ft box truck in and around the site and on public roads, with touch freight and routine inspections. Comes with day-one benefits (health, 401(k), life, disability) and is great if you have at least 6 months driving experience and want steady afternoon/evening hours.
Driver CDL II – 3rd Shift (CDL A, Home Daily)
- Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 3rd Shift, Sun–Thu, 10:00 pm – 6:00 am
- Pay: From $31.50/hr + $1.50/hr shift differential, overtime after 40 hrs
Run local routes in a 53 ft tractor trailer with no-touch freight and be home daily. Includes full benefits from day one and suits CDL-A drivers with at least 6 months recent experience who like night shifts and consistent hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady driving work in Hanahan.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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