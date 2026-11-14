Hamtramck’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both hospital nurses and primary care providers. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center (DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital)

Detroit Medical Center (DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital) Location: Hamtramck / Detroit, MI

Salary: $31–$43 per hour + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus (based on experience)

+ (based on experience) Type: Full-time, staff (night shift)

Labor & Delivery role in a major academic medical center, working with high‑risk OB and a strong women’s health team. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education support) and the backing of a large, well-known hospital system.

Employer: Not listed (primary care clinic)

Not listed (primary care clinic) Location: Hamtramck, MI 48212

Salary: $50–$60 per hour

Type: In-person, schedule not specified

Clinic-based primary care role doing full patient evaluations, procedures (biopsies, laceration repair, dislocation reductions), and coordinated care. Arabic or Bengali language skills are highly preferred, and you get a flexible schedule, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Not listed (primary care clinic)

Not listed (primary care clinic) Location: Hamtramck, MI 48212

Salary: $50–$60 per hour

Type: In-person, part-time to near full-time (20–36 hrs/week)

Very similar primary care PA role with hands-on procedures and team-based care. This one clearly notes 20–36 hours per week, plus flexible schedule, PTO, and life insurance—good if you want strong pay without a 40‑hour week.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.