Hamtramck is busy and growing, and so is the need for steady security pros. If you’ve got experience and like being the calm, confident one on site, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Hamtramck, MI

Pay: $20.75/hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 1st shift, 40+ hours/week, must have 24/7 open availability)

Lead the on-site security team, stay visible around the facility, and be the main contact for both officers and the client. You’ll handle supervision, training, scheduling, incident report review, and basic admin like payroll approvals.

Highlights: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid vacation, sick days, and holidays (eligibility rules apply). Must be 18+, have a high school diploma or GED, a Michigan driver’s license, be able to pass drug tests, and bring at least 2 years of security officer experience plus some leadership background.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.