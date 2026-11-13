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Hamtramck
🏥 Hamtramck Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With $40+/Hr Potential
10 days ago
Hamtramck’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid hospital roles and flexible wellness work. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or bodywork, there’s something here that can fit your schedule and goals.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Med Surg – $31–$43/hr
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center / DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Location: Hamtramck, MI (staff role, Med Surg)
- Salary: $31–$43 per hour
- Type: Full-time, staff
This RN role is on a Med Surg unit where you’ll manage a group of patients, collaborate closely with physicians, and help lead the care team. Comes with a full Tenet benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education support, and more).
Licensed Massage Therapist – Mobile / On-the-Road
- Employer: HereSpa
- Location: Hamtramck, MI (mobile in surrounding area)
- Pay: Estimated $85–$120+ per completed service (listed as $100–$120 per hour on Indeed; not guaranteed hourly wage)
- Type: Contract / Freelance – 1099
Perfect if you want flexible, choose-your-own-hours work. You’ll travel to homes, hotels, senior communities, and events, with HereSpa handling scheduling, payments, and customer support so you can focus on Swedish, deep tissue, chair, or event massage.
Physical Therapist – $23–$29/hr + $20K Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Detroit Medical Center / DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan
- Location: Hamtramck, MI (Rehab / PT)
- Salary: $23–$29 per hour
- Type: Full-time, staff (Day shift)
- Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus with required experience
Treat complex rehab cases using advanced technology at one of the nation’s largest rehab hospitals. This role includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, discounts) and chances to mentor, teach, and grow your PT skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer or platform.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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