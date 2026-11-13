Hamtramck’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid hospital roles and flexible wellness work. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or bodywork, there’s something here that can fit your schedule and goals.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center / DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Detroit Medical Center / Location: Hamtramck, MI (staff role, Med Surg)

(staff role, Med Surg) Salary: $31–$43 per hour

Type: Full-time, staff

This RN role is on a Med Surg unit where you’ll manage a group of patients, collaborate closely with physicians, and help lead the care team. Comes with a full Tenet benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education support, and more).

Employer: HereSpa

Location: Hamtramck, MI (mobile in surrounding area)

Pay: Estimated $85–$120+ per completed service (listed as $100–$120 per hour on Indeed; not guaranteed hourly wage)

(listed as on Indeed; not guaranteed hourly wage) Type: Contract / Freelance – 1099

Perfect if you want flexible, choose-your-own-hours work. You’ll travel to homes, hotels, senior communities, and events, with HereSpa handling scheduling, payments, and customer support so you can focus on Swedish, deep tissue, chair, or event massage.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center / DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan

Detroit Medical Center / Location: Hamtramck, MI (Rehab / PT)

(Rehab / PT) Salary: $23–$29 per hour

Type: Full-time, staff (Day shift)

Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus with required experience

Treat complex rehab cases using advanced technology at one of the nation’s largest rehab hospitals. This role includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, discounts) and chances to mentor, teach, and grow your PT skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer or platform.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.