🏥 Hamtramck RN Jobs: Multiple $34+/hr Hospital Roles

Hamtramck’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’re an RN looking for solid pay, strong benefits, and big-city clinical experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center / DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan

Detroit Medical Center / Location: Hamtramck, MI (primary listing; facility based in Detroit)

(primary listing; facility based in Detroit) Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: $34+ per hour

Sign-on bonus: Up to $25,000 (based on relevant experience)

Work on a specialized Stroke/TBI unit in one of the nation’s leading rehab hospitals. You’ll manage care for a group of patients, collaborate closely with physicians and support staff, and have access to medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and education opportunities through Tenet Healthcare.

Employer: Detroit Medical Center – DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Location: Hamtramck, MI (job posted for Hamtramck; hospital in Detroit)

(job posted for Hamtramck; hospital in Detroit) Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $34+ per hour

Sign-on bonus: Up to $25,000 (based on relevant experience)

Join a 25-bed telemetry ortho/surgical unit (2 West) caring for orthopedic, trauma, neuro, oral & maxillofacial, and GYN surgery patients. This role is great if you like fast-paced inpatient work with EKG training, plus a full Tenet benefits package including health coverage, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.