Hamtramck Fall Cleanup set for November 7

The Hamtramck Fall Cleanup will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for residents, community members, and volunteers to help clean parks, sidewalks, streets, and neighborhoods across the city. Volunteers can pick up supplies at four stations: Pope Park, City Hall, Sarah Garrett Park, and Veterans Park.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hamtramck