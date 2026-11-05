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Hamtramck
Hamtramck Fall Cleanup set for November 7
7 days ago
The Hamtramck Fall Cleanup will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM for residents, community members, and volunteers to help clean parks, sidewalks, streets, and neighborhoods across the city. Volunteers can pick up supplies at four stations: Pope Park, City Hall, Sarah Garrett Park, and Veterans Park.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Hamtramck
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