🚔 Hamtramck Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Hamtramck has a few solid public safety roles open right now, from pool safety to site security. Good mix of steady hours and chances to build experience.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Hamtramck, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1st shift, 40+ hours/week , must have 24/7 open availability

Mon–Fri, 1st shift, , must have Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, group accident, short-term disability, identity theft protection, PTO, paid vacation, sick days, holidays

Lead the on-site security team, stay visible around the facility, and be the main contact for both officers and the client. You’ll handle supervision, training, scheduling, incident reports, and basic admin like payroll approvals.

Good fit if you:

Have 2+ years of security officer experience and some leadership background

and some leadership background Are 18+ with a high school diploma or GED and a Michigan driver’s license

with a and a Can pass a drug test and background requirements

and background requirements Are comfortable on your feet for 8–12 hour shifts and using basic tools/computers

Employer: Hamtramck Recreation Department

Location: Hamtramck, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Expected Hours: About 25 hours/week

About Work Location: In person (pool facility)

Watch over swimmers, enforce pool rules, and respond fast in emergencies. You’ll also help with swim instruction and may supervise locker rooms.

Certifications required (can be assisted with):

American Red Cross Lifesaving

Professional Rescuer CPR with Oxygen

AED Administration

Other notes:

Background check and fingerprinting required before hiring

required before hiring Department can help cover certification costs if needed

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.