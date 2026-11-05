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🚔 Hamtramck Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Hamtramck has a few solid public safety roles open right now, from pool safety to site security. Good mix of steady hours and chances to build experience.
Security Lead Officer – DK Security
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: Hamtramck, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.75/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1st shift, 40+ hours/week, must have 24/7 open availability
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, group accident, short-term disability, identity theft protection, PTO, paid vacation, sick days, holidays
Lead the on-site security team, stay visible around the facility, and be the main contact for both officers and the client. You’ll handle supervision, training, scheduling, incident reports, and basic admin like payroll approvals.
Good fit if you:
- Have 2+ years of security officer experience and some leadership background
- Are 18+ with a high school diploma or GED and a Michigan driver’s license
- Can pass a drug test and background requirements
- Are comfortable on your feet for 8–12 hour shifts and using basic tools/computers
Lifeguard / Swim Instructor – Hamtramck Recreation Department
- Employer: Hamtramck Recreation Department
- Location: Hamtramck, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Expected Hours: About 25 hours/week
- Work Location: In person (pool facility)
Watch over swimmers, enforce pool rules, and respond fast in emergencies. You’ll also help with swim instruction and may supervise locker rooms.
Certifications required (can be assisted with):
- American Red Cross Lifesaving
- Professional Rescuer CPR with Oxygen
- AED Administration
Other notes:
- Background check and fingerprinting required before hiring
- Department can help cover certification costs if needed
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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