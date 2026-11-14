Hampton has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves. These roles are all in-person and hands-on with youth or adults who need steady support.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hampton, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $27.00 – $30.00 per hour

Coordinate care for youth from admission through discharge. You’ll handle assessments, plans of care, and service coordination with schools, courts, medical and mental health providers, and families. Great fit if you have a degree in social work/psychology and want to use your clinical skills in a focused, youth-centered setting.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hampton, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full/other (on-site leadership role)

Full/other (on-site leadership role) Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Lead the daily living program in a youth residential home and supervise the direct care team. You’ll build staff schedules, train and coach Residential Youth Specialists, and keep routines, meals, and house meetings running smoothly. Good step up if you have residential youth experience and want more leadership.

Employer: Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.44/hour + $2.50/hour for evening, overnight, and weekend shifts

Part-time Direct Support Professional role in a supervised housing program for adults with serious mental illness. You’ll help with daily living skills, medication support, meals, appointments, and community activities on every-other-weekend shifts. Nice option if you want to make an impact with adults and keep a flexible schedule.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.