Hampton’s defense IT scene is busy right now, especially around Langley AFB. If you’ve got a clearance and solid hands-on skills, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Langley AFB, Hampton, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $92,300 – $166,850

Clearance: Active DoD TS/SCI required

Own the full SolarWinds stack for a major defense program: design, deploy, tune, and secure monitoring across networks and servers. This role is ideal if you’re strong with SolarWinds Orion, SQL, scripting (PowerShell/Python/Bash), and want a high-impact, well-paid position with travel options and full Leidos benefits.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Hampton, VA (100% onsite, Mon–Fri)

(100% onsite, Mon–Fri) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Target $120,001 – $160,000

Clearance: Active Secret required

Support the Air Operations Center Weapons System by automating builds and security in AWS and on-prem environments. Good fit if you like Terraform, Ansible, PowerShell, Git, CI/CD pipelines, and baking DoD cybersecurity controls into infrastructure-as-code.

Employer: AllianceIT Inc

Location: Langley AFB, Hampton, VA 23665

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Top Secret required (TS/SCI preferred)

Lead network design and operations for the US BICES-X program, including data center networking, firewalls, and virtualization. Great if you have 5+ years network engineering, CCNA, and experience with tools like Cisco ISE, NSX, F5, Juniper, DMVPN/GRE, and want to manage a small team.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—roles around Langley with clearances tend to move fast. Polish your resume to match the tech stack and clearance needs, then apply directly through the links.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.