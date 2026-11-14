Hampton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to high-tech cancer treatment. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute (Hampton Proton)

Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute (Hampton Proton) Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This entry-level role supports a cutting-edge proton cancer center by handling insurance authorizations, verifying coverage, and helping with appeals on denied claims. Good fit if you know medical terms, like detailed work, and want to grow in oncology and revenue cycle.

Employer: Brilliant Healthcare Inc

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: In-person, home care (hours not specified)

In-person, home care (hours not specified) Pay: $12.77 – $15.00 per hour

Provide personal care and daily living help for seniors and people with disabilities in their homes. Great if you enjoy one-on-one care, safe patient transfers, and want flexible, community-based work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week for full benefits)

(30+ hours/week for full benefits) Pay: $60.90 – $82.30 per hour

Work as a community pharmacist providing counseling, immunizations, and clinical services, with strong benefits, PTO, and growth paths into leadership. Ideal if you’re licensed, patient-focused, and want retail pharmacy with solid pay and support.

Location: Hampton, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Not specified (likely salaried)

Not specified (likely salaried) Pay: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

Lead ABA programs by running assessments, writing treatment plans, and supervising RBTs and techs for clients with autism and developmental needs. Good match if you’re a BCBA who enjoys data-driven work, family training, and team leadership.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Hampton tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.