Hampton’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery, banking, and discount stores all adding staff. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Hampton, VA – Coliseum Crossing

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the Produce Department at a busy neighborhood grocery store. You’ll hire and train staff, manage schedules and inventory, and keep the department fresh, clean, and customer‑ready.

Employer: GameStop

GameStop Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a gaming retail store, coach a small team, and drive sales using GameStop’s buy/sell/trade model. Good fit if you have retail management experience and enjoy helping guests find the right games and gear.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Hampton, VA – Peninsula Town Center

Type: Full-time (40 hours)

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Front‑line customer service role in a bank branch, helping clients with accounts, everyday transactions, and digital banking tools. Great if you like building relationships and want a stable, professional setting.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.02–$14.02/hour (starting pay range)

Front‑end role greeting customers, running the register, and helping keep the store stocked and tidy. Flexible hours with an employee discount and a simple, customer‑focused job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.