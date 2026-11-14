Hampton’s maintenance and cleaning scene is busy right now, especially around hotels and bases. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and spotless, these are worth a look.

Employer: CW Resources

CW Resources Location: Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:30am–3:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $27.88/hour

Lead inspections and daily oversight of custodial and Child Development Center cleaning on base. Good fit if you have janitorial/facilities experience, at least 1 year supervising, and want clear growth, strong benefits, and steady daytime hours.

Employer: RW Solutions Inc

RW Solutions Inc Location: Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:30am–3:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $27.88/hour

Very similar quality-control role over custodial services and CDC cleaning on base, with a focus on inspections, staff support, and safety. Requires commercial custodial/facilities background and at least 1 year in a lead or QC role.

Employer: MCR Hotels

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on maintenance role keeping a busy hotel safe, working, and guest-ready. Expect repair requests, preventive maintenance, property walks, and physical work (lifting, ladders, etc.), plus perks like hotel discounts, weekly pay, PTO, and health benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: The Budd Group

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Part-time , Weekends only , Sat & Sun 7am–4pm

, , Sat & Sun Pay: $22/hour

Great side gig if you want weekend hours only. You’ll clean offices and common areas, restock supplies, and keep spaces shining; must be able to lift up to 35 lbs, be on your feet, and pass a background check and drug screen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Hampton.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.