Hampton neighbors are sharing some helpful free items and even a no-cost community event. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Disposable FitRight adult briefs/diapers, size 2XL

Details: Three packs of 20 per package (total of 60). Fits 60"–70" waist.

Condition: Not stated, but listed as full packs.

Location for pickup: Meet at Foxhill Neighborhood Community Center, 65 Hall Road, Hampton, VA (East Fox Hill area)

Source: nextdoor.com

These are useful for caregivers or anyone needing larger-size disposable briefs. Pickup is by meeting at the community center, so it’s a public, easy-to-find spot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free community Black Friday Expo event

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Location: Event Center of Hampton, 227 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA (formerly Roll-R-Way skating rink)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a no-cost community event bringing together shopping, entertainment, family fun, and local businesses. You can browse local vendors, look for unique gifts and handmade products, and enjoy a holiday outing without an entry fee.

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

Item: Old boat axles and HVAC cabinet

Category: Scrap metal / repurposing material

Location: Wythe–Victoria–Kecoughtan area, Hampton, VA (exact address not listed)

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for anyone who collects scrap metal, does metal projects, or needs parts for DIY builds. You’ll need to contact the poster on Nextdoor for exact pickup details and to confirm how many pieces are available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and events in Hampton tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful or fun, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.