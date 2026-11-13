Hampton has steady demand for people who keep buildings, grounds, and events running smoothly. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Legends Global

Legends Global Location: Hampton, VA (Hampton Roads Convention Center)

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time, hourly

Why it’s interesting: Help flip the convention center for events—cleaning, setting up and breaking down tables, chairs, stages, and more. Great if you want flexible, event-based work and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays with lots of walking and lifting.

Employer: The Budd Group

Location: Hampton, VA

Pay: $17 – $18.50/hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm)

(Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm) Why it’s interesting: Outdoor job doing mowing, edging, pruning, and planting. Solid weekday schedule, steady physical work, and a chance to grow if you have a valid driver’s license and can handle lifting and working in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Rollins, Inc. (Orkin)

Location: Hampton, VA

Pay: $65,000 – $75,000/year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead a service team in a recession-resistant industry, with paid training, company vehicle, phone/tablet, and full benefits. Good fit if you have a driver’s license, like coaching others, and don’t mind field work, ladders, and tight spaces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.