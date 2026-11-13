Hampton’s food and hospitality scene is busy, from base dining to local sandwich shops and salons. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time (Student to Work program)

Pay: Hourly while in the program; path where $100K+ per year is within reach once licensed and performing at top levels

Hourly while in the program; path where once licensed and performing at top levels Why it’s interesting: Paid, structured training with a 90-day mentorship, advanced cutting/color classes, and a clear career ladder with performance-based pay and up to 75% commission once you’re licensed. Great fit if you’re currently in cosmetology school and want real salon experience plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Location: Langley AFB, VA

Type: Not listed (on-site food service role)

Not listed (on-site food service role) Pay: $18.40/hour

Deadline: Job posting lists an expiration of 17-Nov-2026

Job posting lists an expiration of Why it’s interesting: Steady base job making sandwiches, running the register, and keeping the shop clean, with set procedures and clear standards. Good if you like a fast pace, can stand for long periods, and want a predictable hourly rate on a military installation.

Employer: Subway

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Front-line role making custom sandwiches, handling cash, and keeping the store tidy. Flexible shifts (including weekends/holidays) and a good entry point if you’re new to food service but want to build customer service and teamwork skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.