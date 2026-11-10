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Hampton
⚠️ Veterans Day changes to Hampton trash & recycling pickup
5 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day trash & recycling schedule changes in Hampton, NH
On Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2026, there will be no trash or recycling collection, and the Transfer Station will be closed.
Here’s the pickup schedule for that week:
- Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday.
- Thursday and Friday routes will both be collected on Friday.
If your usual pickup is Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, put your barrels and bins out on the adjusted day above.
The town also shares a thank you to all Veterans for their service.
More Info: Veterans Day - No Trash/Recycling Collection and T...
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