💻 Hampton VA IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Defense Tech Roles

Hampton’s tech scene is very defense-focused right now, with strong demand for cleared developers and simulation experts. If you’ve got software or military aviation experience, there are some solid options here.

Employer: AMEWAS

AMEWAS Location: Langley AFB, Hampton, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,300 – $139,900

Clearance: DoD Top Secret required upon onboarding; U.S. citizenship required

Work on cutting-edge Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) and Next Generation Threat System (NGTS) scenarios that support real-world test and training for U.S. warfighters. Ideal if you have LVC simulation, military aviation background, and want a stable role with strong benefits, tuition help, and possible sign-on/relocation.

Alternate listing (same job, different site): Indeed posting

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Hampton, VA (work model per posting; may be onsite, hybrid, or remote)

(work model per posting; may be onsite, hybrid, or remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,200 – $126,000

Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret (Top Secret a plus)

End-to-end full stack development role using modern languages and frameworks in an agile environment, building systems that support government and defense clients. Good fit if you have 5+ years of software dev, enjoy learning new tools, and want access to tuition assistance and broad benefits at a major consulting firm.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—both employers often have related openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.