📢 Free tree or shrub giveaway for Hampton residents Nov. 14

💰 Free trees and shrubs for Hampton residents on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Bluebird Gap Farm.

You can pick up one free tree or shrub funded by the Virginia Trees for Clean Water Grant:

9–10:30 a.m. – Drive-up pickup

– Drive-up pickup 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. – Walk-up pickup during the Fall Festival

– Walk-up pickup during the 11 a.m.–noon – Planting demonstrations

Staff will be on hand late morning to help you choose the right plant and share planting tips.

You must bring an ID with a Hampton address.

Available species include American Beautyberry, Oakleaf Hydrangea, Black Haw, Sweetbay Magnolia, Fringe Tree, Eastern Redbud, American Hornbeam, Eastern Red Cedar, Willow Oak, River Birch, and Bald Cypress.

This program is a partnership between Hampton’s Resilience Division, Hampton Clean City, and Parks, Recreation, and Leisure Services, funded by the Virginia Department of Forestry.