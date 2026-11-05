📢 Bethel High students thank first responders with 150 gift bags

📢 Students honor first responders at Bethel High School

The Bethel High School Academy of Law and Public Safety (ALPS) recently hosted a First Responders Appreciation Event to thank those who protect the Hampton community.

Firefighters, EMTs, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies were invited to Bethel High School, where ALPS students and staff handed out more than 150 appreciation bags filled with snacks and drinks.

Students also reached out to the Hampton Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Police Communications Center, and police cadets at the Hampton Police Training Center to recognize their service.

The event gave students a chance to practice gratitude, civic responsibility, and community engagement, while learning more about careers in public safety.

Executive principal Dr. Tanya V. Howard shared that she is proud of the students for honoring those who serve the Hampton community every day. Bethel High School offers a big thank-you to all first responders for their courage and service.