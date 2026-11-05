🚧 Hampton, VA Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hampton’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around shipyards and big commercial projects. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Virtexco Corporation

Virtexco Corporation Location: Hampton Roads / Norfolk, VA (various job sites)

(various job sites) Salary: $90,000 – $115,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead commercial and federal projects in the field, running schedules, safety, and quality from the ground up. Best for someone with 10+ years supervising work who wants a high-responsibility role with strong pay.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: Hampton, VA

Salary: $17.50 – $21.88 per hour

Type: Full-time

Install, rotate, and balance tires while helping members pick the right set for their car. Comes with a $1,000 sign-on bonus, weekly pay, and access to health benefits, 401(k), and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Main Industries

Location: Hampton, VA

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Build and dismantle scaffolding for marine and industrial projects, often at height and around ships. Good fit if you have scaffold experience, like physical work, and want year-round employment with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.