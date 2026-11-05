📢 Free tree or shrub giveaway for Hampton residents Nov. 14

💰 Free native tree or shrub for Hampton residents

Hampton is giving away free trees and shrubs to residents on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Bluebird Gap Farm.

Pickup times:

9–10:30 a.m. – Drive-up pickup

– Drive-up pickup 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. – Walk-up pickup during the Fall Festival (staff will be there to help you choose)

– Walk-up pickup during the (staff will be there to help you choose) 11 a.m.–noon – Planting demonstrations

You must show an ID with a Hampton address.

Available species include American Beautyberry, Oakleaf Hydrangea, Black Haw, Sweetbay Magnolia, Fringe Tree, Eastern Redbud, American Hornbeam, Eastern Red Cedar, Willow Oak, River Birch, and Bald Cypress.

The giveaway is funded by the Virginia Trees for Clean Water Grant and run by Hampton’s Resilience Division, Hampton Clean City, and Parks, Recreation, and Leisure Services.