🚔 Hampton, VA Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hampton has some strong security and intel roles right now, especially for folks with clearance or prior military/law enforcement experience.

Employer: Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)

Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS) Location: Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Hampton, VA

Salary: $108,000 – $140,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time, federal civilian (DCIPS, excepted service)

High-impact intel role supporting Air Combat Command weapon systems and capability development. You’ll provide senior-level threat assessments, brief ACC leaders, lead threat working groups, and work across the Intelligence Community. US citizenship and ability to obtain/maintain a Top Secret clearance are required; prior experience in threat or acquisition intelligence is strongly preferred.

Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Defense Solutions)

Location: Hampton, VA

Salary: Estimated starting at $85,000/year (pay based on experience)

(pay based on experience) Type: Full-time

Blend of special access security (SCI & SAP) and OCONUS travel coordination for Air Force and mission partners. You’ll handle passports, visas, theater clearances, COMSEC support, and SCIF/SCI programs while working with senior officials. US citizenship and active TS/SCI with SAP eligibility plus 5+ years SCI/SAP & travel support experience and at least an associate’s degree are required.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Hampton, VA

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus after 30 days

+ Type: Full-time

Front-line armed security role with patrols, monitoring, and customer service at client sites. Includes weekly pay, benefits, and full training, and is a good fit if you have security, law enforcement, or military experience. Requires 1 year of security experience, valid driver’s license, open availability for all shifts, and weekend availability.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—federal and security roles in Hampton can close fast. Save the links, update your resume, and get those applications in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.