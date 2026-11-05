🏭 Multiple Hampton Manufacturing Jobs With $21–$25/hr+ Pay

Hampton’s aerospace plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring for hands-on roles and leadership positions. If you like making real products and don’t mind shift work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.73/hr to start, $25.26/hr after 6 months + $1/hr shift premium for off-shift

Work on high-tech jet engine and turbine parts, inspecting castings to make sure they meet strict specs. Training is on 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5am–3pm), then you move to an assigned shift; you’ll need 2+ years of related manufacturing experience, a high school diploma/GED, and be open to all shifts and overtime.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Hampton, VA (Hampton Structural)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes standard Howmet benefits package)

Lead shop-floor teams making aerospace engine components while driving safety, quality, and lean manufacturing. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, 8+ years in manufacturing and 5+ years in supervision, plus strong skills in continuous improvement, cost reduction, and team development.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Hampton, VA (Hampton Structural Castings)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.07/hr to start, $23.41/hr after 6 months + $1/hr shift premium for off-shift

Shift: 2nd shift, Mon–Fri 2pm–10pm (training on 1st shift, Mon–Fri 6am–2pm)

Hands-on role repairing, gauging, and assembling wax patterns that become jet engine castings. Requires a high school diploma/GED, 2+ years of experience or training, comfort with gauges and basic data entry, and flexibility for all shifts and overtime.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.