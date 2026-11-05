💻 Hampton, VA IT Jobs With Multiple Roles From Help Desk to TS/SCI

Hampton’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around Langley and local contractors. If you’re in IT or cybersecurity, there are solid options here from entry-level help desk to senior cleared roles.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Hampton, VA (Langley Research Center, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $166,850/year

Clearance: U.S. Citizenship, ability to obtain Public Trust

Senior network role supporting NASA’s Office of the CIO, focused on large-scale Cisco wireless, RF design, and Zero Trust. You’ll lead design, optimization, and troubleshooting using tools like Cisco Catalyst Center, ISE, and Splunk for a mission-critical enterprise network.

Employer: StratasCorp Technologies

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000/year

Shifts: Day (8–4), Evening (4–12), Night (12–8)

Microsoft 365–heavy support role (Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive) plus Windows 10/11 and Azure AD/Entra ID. Good fit if you like hands-on ticket work, clear SOPs, and want to grow your skills across multiple shifts with required security-focused certifications.

Employer: E&M Technologies, Inc.

Location: Langley AFB, Hampton, VA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active DoD Top Secret with SCI eligibility

High-responsibility admin role supporting Air Force AOC systems at Langley. You’ll handle Exchange 2019, VMware vSphere, Windows Server/RHEL, AD, GPOs, and cybersecurity tools like ACAS and HBSS while mentoring sites and supporting major upgrades.

Employer: GovCIO

Location: Joint Base Langley–Eustis, Hampton, VA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $150,000/year

Clearance: TS/SCI

Lead security engineering and architecture for DoD environments, from designing cyber strategy to operating and improving security systems. Ideal if you hold IAM Level III (like CISSP/CISM) and want to own security posture across networks, systems, and apps.

Employer: Networking Technologies and Support, Inc. (NTS)

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21 – $23/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri; benefits start Day 91

Great fit if you’re early in your IT career and love solving user problems. You’ll support Windows 10/11, Microsoft 365, AD accounts, and devices using tools like ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus and Endpoint Central, with training and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible if your skills are a strong match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.