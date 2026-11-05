🏥 Hampton, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hampton’s hospitals and clinics are busy and hiring across many skill levels right now. If you’re in healthcare (or trying to break in), there’s a good mix of bedside, behavioral health, and support roles open.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Hampton, VA (travel across local territory)

(travel across local territory) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.10 – $24.75/hour + potential annual bonus

+ potential annual bonus Hours are Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–6:00 PM with rotational weekends. You’ll travel to different patient service centers and client sites, handle complex draws (including pediatric and geriatric), and often work independently. Comes with Day 1 medical (for 30+ hrs), 401(k) match, PTO, education assistance, and strong career growth paths.

Employer: Riverside Health

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.60 – $42.08/hour

Master’s-level therapist role in the Psych Emergency Department, providing assessments, individual/family/group therapy, safety planning, and preadmission screenings. Weekend and irregular shifts; requires a related master’s degree and eligibility for LMHP-R or LMHP-S plus several certifications within 90 days.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; details are the same.)

Employer: Riverside Health

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: As-needed / Labor Pool (part-time/casual)

Pay: $30.60 – $42.08/hour

Same Psych ED therapist duties as above, but in a flexible, as-needed pool. Good fit if you want to keep your hospital skills sharp without a full-time schedule. Requires a related master’s degree and LMHP-R/LMHP-S track plus required certifications.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Hampton, VA (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Starting at $30/hour

SNF role where you assess residents, create care plans, give meds, and supervise CNAs. Shifts are 7a–7p or 7p–7a, with daily pay options, PTO, benefits, 401(k), tuition/loan programs, and a family-like atmosphere.

Employer: PAC Mental Health Services, LLC

Location: Hampton Roads area (field-based, in person)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract, Temporary

Pay: $18.00 – $25.50/hour

Community-based role providing Mental Health Skill-Building Services in clients’ homes and communities. Heavy travel (about 85%), flexible schedule, and a lot of direct client work. Must be DHP-certified as QMHP with a qualifying bachelor’s or master’s degree and your own insured vehicle.

Employer: Sentara CarePlex Hospital

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Pay: $17.82 – $25.65/hour

Great entry point into hospital work. You’ll watch over patients at risk for falls, self-harm, or wandering and help keep the ED safe. High school diploma required; prior healthcare experience is a plus. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)/403(b) match, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Sentara CarePlex Hospital

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), Days

Pay: $20.07 – $29.88/hour

Hands-on ED role doing lab draws, EKGs, and direct patient support. Requires EMT-B certification, military corpsman training, or being a student in a clinical program (RN, LPN, RT, PT) with at least one semester completed. Includes strong Sentara benefits and is a solid stepping stone into nursing or allied health.

Employer: Sentara CarePlex Hospital

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), Days with rotating weekends

Pay: $18.93 – $27.41/hour

Unlicensed support role working under an RN to assist with basic care, admissions/discharges, and patient monitoring. Requires HS diploma plus a qualifying program (CNA, PCT, Care Partner, EMS background, clinical student, etc.). AHA BLS needed within 90 days; comes with full Sentara benefits.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.