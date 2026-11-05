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🎓 Multiple Hampton Education Jobs Paying Up to $1,351/Credit
Hampton has some solid teaching options right now, from college adjunct roles to early childhood support. If you like helping students grow, these are worth a look.
Adjunct Faculty – Mechanical Engineering Technology & Mechatronics
- Employer: Virginia Peninsula Community College
- Location: Hampton, VA (all campus locations)
- Type: Part-time adjunct
- Pay: $808–$1,351 per credit hour
Teach Mechanical Engineering Technology and Mechatronics courses, up to 12 credits in fall/spring and 8 in summer, depending on enrollment. Great fit if you have an associate degree or higher in a related field plus 2+ years of experience and want flexible day, evening, or weekend teaching.
Adjunct Faculty – Mathematics
- Employer: Virginia Peninsula Community College
- Location: Hampton, VA (Hampton and/or HT campuses)
- Type: Part-time adjunct
- Pay: $808–$1,351 per credit hour
Teach math courses like Learning Support (MDE), Quantitative Reasoning, Statistics, Pre-calculus, and Calculus. Ideal if you have at least a bachelor’s in math or a related field (master’s with 18+ grad math hours for higher-level courses) and enjoy working with diverse community college students.
Adjunct Faculty – Machining
- Employer: Virginia Peninsula Community College
- Location: Hampton, VA (all campus locations)
- Type: Part-time adjunct
- Pay: $808–$1,351 per credit hour
Teach machining courses, sharing your skills in manual and CNC machining with adult learners. Best for someone with an associate degree in machining or similar, a machining apprenticeship, and at least two years of hands-on experience.
Substitute Teacher Assistant – Four Year Old Initiative Program
- Employer: Hampton Roads Community Action Program
- Location: Hampton, VA
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $12.77 per hour, ~20–35 hours/week
Support a classroom of up to sixteen 4-year-olds with daily routines, lesson prep, and documentation. Good match if you have a high school diploma/GED and 2–3 years in early childhood (CDA or associate in Early Childhood preferred) and want to work closely with kids and families.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the full details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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