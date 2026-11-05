🎓 Multiple Hampton Education Jobs Paying Up to $1,351/Credit

Hampton has some solid teaching options right now, from college adjunct roles to early childhood support. If you like helping students grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Virginia Peninsula Community College

Virginia Peninsula Community College Location: Hampton, VA (all campus locations)

(all campus locations) Type: Part-time adjunct

Pay: $808–$1,351 per credit hour

Teach Mechanical Engineering Technology and Mechatronics courses, up to 12 credits in fall/spring and 8 in summer, depending on enrollment. Great fit if you have an associate degree or higher in a related field plus 2+ years of experience and want flexible day, evening, or weekend teaching.

Employer: Virginia Peninsula Community College

Virginia Peninsula Community College Location: Hampton, VA (Hampton and/or HT campuses)

(Hampton and/or HT campuses) Type: Part-time adjunct

Pay: $808–$1,351 per credit hour

Teach math courses like Learning Support (MDE), Quantitative Reasoning, Statistics, Pre-calculus, and Calculus. Ideal if you have at least a bachelor’s in math or a related field (master’s with 18+ grad math hours for higher-level courses) and enjoy working with diverse community college students.

Employer: Virginia Peninsula Community College

Virginia Peninsula Community College Location: Hampton, VA (all campus locations)

(all campus locations) Type: Part-time adjunct

Pay: $808–$1,351 per credit hour

Teach machining courses, sharing your skills in manual and CNC machining with adult learners. Best for someone with an associate degree in machining or similar, a machining apprenticeship, and at least two years of hands-on experience.

Employer: Hampton Roads Community Action Program

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $12.77 per hour, ~20–35 hours/week

Support a classroom of up to sixteen 4-year-olds with daily routines, lesson prep, and documentation. Good match if you have a high school diploma/GED and 2–3 years in early childhood (CDA or associate in Early Childhood preferred) and want to work closely with kids and families.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, check the full details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.