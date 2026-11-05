🛒 Hampton, VA Retail Jobs – Multiple Supervisor & Service Roles

Hampton’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly. Here are a few good picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce department, from ordering and merchandising to training your team and handling customer issues. This is a good fit if you’ve got grocery or food prep experience and want a leadership role that can sometimes step in for the store manager.

Employer: Office Depot OfficeMax

Location: Hampton, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50–$15.50/hour (state/local minimums still apply)

Supervise the sales floor, help customers with tech, print, and office products, and train other associates. Comes with a 401(k), health benefits, PTO, paid holidays, and growth opportunities, plus key-holder duties like opening and closing the store.

Employer: American Driveline Systems, Inc.

Location: Langley AFB, VA (near Hampton)

(near Hampton) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first point of contact at an automotive service desk—greeting customers, scheduling, explaining services, and helping with basic car services like oil changes and tire work. Good for someone with auto service experience who wants steady hours, benefits options, and a mix of customer service and hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.