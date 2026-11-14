Hampton Township is buzzing with lab and R&D work right now, especially around coatings and clean energy. If you’ve got a science background, there are solid options here from entry level to senior chemist.

Employer: PPG

PPG Location: Hampton Township, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role helping synthesize polymers and materials for coatings. You’ll run experiments, record data, keep the lab safe and organized, and support a supervisory chemist. Good fit if you have chemistry coursework, 1+ year of lab experience, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, holidays).

Employer: PPG

PPG Location: Hampton Township / Allison Park, PA (R&D Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior R&D role focused on green hydrogen technologies, PEM electrolyzers, and fuel cells. You’ll lead major projects, design and interpret complex electrochemical experiments, and support global partners. Requires a PhD in a related field plus experience with electrochemical systems, corrosion, conductive coatings, and advanced analysis techniques.

Employer: PPG

PPG Location: Hampton Township, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$130,000 base + up to 10% annual bonus

Lead waterborne automotive refinish coatings formulation from lab to plant scale. You’ll own complex formulation problems, guide scale-up to a Delaware manufacturing plant, and act as the team’s subject-matter expert. Requires a Bachelor’s in Chemistry or related field and 8+ years experience (or 5+ post-PhD) in coatings or similar formulated products.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the company’s careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.