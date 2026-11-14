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🏥 Hampton, NH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings From Clinic to PCU
Hampton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital bedside care to office-based roles. If you want steady hours and solid benefits, these local openings are worth a look.
Progressive Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Hampton, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a Progressive Care Unit with adults who need close monitoring and cardiac/telemetry care. You’ll use strong assessment skills, manage IV meds, and work closely with doctors and the care team while educating patients and families.
Medical Assistant – Hampton Internal Medicine
- Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Core Physicians
- Location: Hampton, NH
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Schedule: Mon 7:30–5:30, Tue & Wed 8:00–2:00, Thu OFF, Fri 7:30–5:30
- Salary: Not listed (Sign-on bonus eligible)
Clinic-based role with a weekday schedule and sign-on bonus. You’ll handle vitals, pre-visit work, vaccines, phone messages, and some front-desk tasks in a team-focused, physician-led practice with benefits starting day one.
Optometric Technician / Medical Assistant
- Employer: MyEyeDr.
- Location: Hampton, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re new to healthcare or want to switch fields—no optical experience needed, training provided. You’ll prep patients for eye exams, run basic vision tests, support the optometrist, and get access to benefits, PTO, and vision discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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