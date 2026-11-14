Hampton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital bedside care to office-based roles. If you want steady hours and solid benefits, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Hampton, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a Progressive Care Unit with adults who need close monitoring and cardiac/telemetry care. You’ll use strong assessment skills, manage IV meds, and work closely with doctors and the care team while educating patients and families.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Core Physicians

Location: Hampton, NH

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Schedule: Mon 7:30–5:30, Tue & Wed 8:00–2:00, Thu OFF, Fri 7:30–5:30

Mon 7:30–5:30, Tue & Wed 8:00–2:00, Thu OFF, Fri 7:30–5:30 Salary: Not listed (Sign-on bonus eligible)

Clinic-based role with a weekday schedule and sign-on bonus. You’ll handle vitals, pre-visit work, vaccines, phone messages, and some front-desk tasks in a team-focused, physician-led practice with benefits starting day one.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

Location: Hampton, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re new to healthcare or want to switch fields—no optical experience needed, training provided. You’ll prep patients for eye exams, run basic vision tests, support the optometrist, and get access to benefits, PTO, and vision discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.