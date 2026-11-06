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Hampton Bays
📢 Hampton Bays Middle School honors 5th & 6th grade achievers
9 days ago
📢 Hampton Bays Middle School honors student achievement
On November 5, 2026, Hampton Bays Middle School held a ceremony to recognize fifth and sixth grade students for their hard work and commitment to their schoolwork.
Students were celebrated for reaching important academic benchmarks, and the event was meant both to honor what they’ve achieved and to encourage them to keep challenging themselves.
The district offered congratulations to all the students recognized for their dedication and continued growth.
More Info: Hampton Bays Public Schools - District News
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