🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs Now Hiring in Hampton, Arkansas

Hampton’s plant scene is busy right now, especially in defense manufacturing. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and clear procedures, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Hampton, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role sets up and runs automatic or semi-automatic machines in a continuous production line. Good fit if you have 2–4 years’ experience, can lift up to 45 lbs, and like working with equipment while following strict safety rules.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Hampton, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced production role where you set up equipment, monitor quality, and study ways to improve efficiency. Best for someone with technical/vocational training plus 2–5 years’ experience who enjoys problem-solving and reading blueprints and SOPs.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Hampton, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focused on quality checks at different stages of production. You’ll inspect parts, document results, and help keep test equipment calibrated. Good for detail-oriented folks with 2–4 years’ experience and solid math and computer skills.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Hampton, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Engineering role where you design and improve manufacturing methods, layouts, and workflows. Requires an engineering degree (associate’s minimum, bachelor’s preferred) and 2–4 years’ experience, plus comfort with Microsoft Office and working across teams.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Hampton, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on machine operation in a continuous production environment, similar to the Conversions Artillery role but posted separately. You’ll run and monitor equipment, log maintenance needs, and handle minor adjustments, with regular movement and standing.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same plant. Share this with a friend who’s looking so they don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.