🏭 Hampstead, NH Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings at Sensience

Hampstead’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Sensience is hiring for hands-on roles on the production and quality side. Good fit if you like detailed work and steady full-time hours.

Employer: Sensience

Sensience Location: Hampstead, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly rates starting at $18/hour

Work on precise assembly of glass-to-metal seals using microscopes and small tools. This role is great if you have at least 6 months of manufacturing experience, strong attention to detail, and like focused, hands-on work.

Employer: Sensience

Sensience Location: Hampstead, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Inspect parts and materials using gauges, microscopes, and other test equipment in a fast-paced, high-volume environment. Good match if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, can read blueprints, and enjoy making sure products meet strict quality standards.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.