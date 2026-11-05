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Hampshire Cookie Crawl and Parade on Nov. 29
The Hampshire Cookie Crawl and holiday festivities will take place on Sunday, November 29 from 4–7 p.m. in downtown Hampshire. From 4–5 p.m., participants can pick up a goodie bag, wristband, map, and passport at the Century 21 office, 120 W Oak Knoll Drive, then visit each stop on the cookie trail for treats, shopping, dining, and optional cocktails for those 21+, with kid-friendly options at every location. Starting at 4:30 p.m., families can enjoy hot cocoa, caroling, games, and free kids’ activities plus photos with Santa under the canopy at James Motors. The Lighted Parade begins at 6 p.m., with Santa lighting the tree and leading a parade through downtown, and at 7 p.m. drawings for gift cards for Cookie Crawl participants will be held under the canopy at James Motors for those who turn in completed passports. Register: https://business.hampshirechamber.org/events/details/cookie-crawl-2904
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce
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