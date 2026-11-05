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Hampshire

Holidays on State set for Saturday in Hampshire

4 days ago
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The 7th Annual Holidays on State will take place in downtown Hampshire, IL on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with food, shopping, and a vendor fair. Families can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, an elf, Olaf, and The Grinch, plus DJ music, an old-time photo booth at Style on State, and live music by the MC Squared Jazz Ensemble.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce

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