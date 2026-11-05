Holidays on State festival in downtown Hampshire

The 7th Annual Holidays on State festival will take place in downtown Hampshire, IL on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will feature food, shopping, a vendor fair, horse-drawn carriage rides, photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, an elf, Olaf, and The Grinch, DJ music, an old-time photo booth at Style on State, and live music by the MC Squared Jazz Ensemble.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce