Holidays on State festival in downtown Hampshire

Holidays on State will take place in downtown Hampshire, IL on 2026-11-07 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., featuring food, shopping with dozens of vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, a live Nativity, donkeys, photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, an elf, Olaf, the Grinch, an old-time photo booth at Style on State, and live music by MC Squared Jazz Ensemble.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce