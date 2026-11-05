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Hampshire
Holidays on State festival in downtown Hampshire
5 days ago
Holidays on State will take place in downtown Hampshire, IL on 2026-11-07 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., featuring food, shopping with dozens of vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, a live Nativity, donkeys, photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, an elf, Olaf, the Grinch, an old-time photo booth at Style on State, and live music by MC Squared Jazz Ensemble.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hampshire Area Chamber of Commerce
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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