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Hampden Township

📢 Donate to Hampden’s Toys for Tots drive by Dec. 1

8 days ago
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📢 Donate Toys for Tots in Hampden Township by Dec. 1

Hampden Township is again teaming up with Toys for Tots to collect gifts for kids in need this holiday season.

From November 2 through Tuesday, December 1, 2026, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys during regular business hours at:

  • Hampden Township Municipal Building, 209 S. Sporting Hill Road
  • Hampden Township Recreation Department, 5001 Hampden Park Drive

Suggested donations: toys, games, books, and other child-friendly gifts for ages 0–12. Please do not donate used or gift-wrapped items.

If you can’t get there in person, you can make a monetary donation on the Toys for Tots website: www.toysfortots.org.

Questions? Contact Claudia Doyle at 717-761-0116 or cdoyle@hampdentownship.us.

Your donation will help make the holidays brighter for children in Hampden and surrounding areas.

More Info: Hampden Township Partners Again with Toys for Tots

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