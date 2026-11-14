Hampden has a solid mix of retail and service jobs right now, with steady part-time options that can grow into more. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Haffner's / Tradewinds (also listed as Energy North Group )

Haffner's / Tradewinds (also listed as ) Location: Hampden, ME

Type: Part-time (with potential for more hours)

(with potential for more hours) Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Bonus: Eligible for up to a $300 sign-on bonus

Help run a busy convenience store, keep shelves stocked, and give customers a friendly experience. This role stands out for on-demand pay, fuel and food discounts, and growth potential—over 35% of employees have moved up into management or other roles.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.