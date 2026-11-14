Hampden’s finance scene is busy right now, and Maine Savings is growing. If you’ve led teams in banking or deposit operations, this is a strong local move.

Employer: Maine Savings Federal Credit Union

Maine Savings Federal Credit Union Location: Hampden, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day deposit operations for consumer and business accounts, with a big focus on systems like ITC, DynaCash/DynaCore, TCRs, MeridianLink, and FedLine. Monday–Friday, 8–5 with possible hybrid remote after training and some flexible/holiday hours.

Employer: Maine Savings Federal Credit Union

Maine Savings Federal Credit Union Location: Hampden, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar leadership role over deposit operations, with extra emphasis on exception processing, checks, ACH, overdrafts, and debit card support. Monday–Friday, 8–5 with rotating flexible hours and possible Saturday/holiday coverage.

Employer: Maine Savings Federal Credit Union

Maine Savings Federal Credit Union Location: Hampden, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another posting for the same core role, but via Indeed. Good option if you prefer applying there. You’ll manage regulatory compliance, risk, reporting, and process improvement, and lead a high-performing team in a modern credit union.

If any of these sound close to your background, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.