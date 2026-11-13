🚨 Town email is down due to Microsoft outage

As of November 12, 2026 (7:52 PM), Microsoft is having a major email service disruption that affects the Town of Hampden.

Because of this outage, town staff cannot send or receive emails right now. Microsoft is working to fix the problem, but there is no estimated time for when email service will be restored.

If you need to reach the town, plan to use the phone or other contact methods instead of email until this is resolved.

Thank you for your patience while the issue is being worked on.