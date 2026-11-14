📅 HERizon program builds confidence for Hampden County teens

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office held the second meeting of its HERizon program this month in Springfield, Massachusetts, bringing together high school girls from across Hampden County.

Female staff from the DA’s Office led an afternoon of:

A TED Talk by Brittany Packnett Cunningham on how confidence can be built and shared

on how confidence can be built and shared Group discussions about what confidence looks like in different situations

An interactive exercise where girls moved around the room to show if they agreed or disagreed with statements like “I feel confident asking questions when I don’t know something”

Quiet time for journal writing about personal strengths

about personal strengths A closing circle where participants shared goals, encouragement, and reflections

HERizon is a monthly program that helps high school girls build life skills, confidence, and supportive relationships through discussions and activities.