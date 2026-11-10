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Hammonton

📅 Letters to Santa mailbox open now through Dec. 15

5 days ago
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📅 Send Your Child’s Letter to Santa in Hammonton

The Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 has brought back its annual Letters to Santa program with help from the North Pole Fire Department.

From now through December 15, 2026, kids can drop their letters into the large red mailbox in front of the fire station at 51 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037.

Volunteers will send every letter straight to the North Pole, and Santa will mail back a personalized reply on official North Pole letterhead.

Families are encouraged to drop off letters early so Santa has time to answer before Christmas Eve.

Be sure to include:

  • A legible child’s name
  • A clear return mailing address

More Info: Santa’s Mailbox is Officially Open at Hammonton Fi...

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