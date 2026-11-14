Hammond’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places need reliable, friendly servers right now. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to residents and guests in a senior living community. You’ll set up dining rooms, serve food, and keep everything clean and safe, with a big focus on respectful, caring service.

Employer: Waffle House

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + daily cash tips)

Fast-paced diner role where you take orders, serve guests, and help keep the restaurant clean and welcoming. Offers paid time off, insurance options, stock ownership after 90 days, flexible schedules, and promotion paths, with entry-level applicants (16+) welcome.

Employer: Phoenix Senior Living – The Phoenix at Hammond

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts, every other weekend

Salary: Not listed

Serve residents and guests in a senior living community dining room, from table setup to meal service and cleanup. Great if you have a high school diploma/GED, can handle long shifts, and want steady hours in a more home-like setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.