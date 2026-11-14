Hammond’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: $16.00/hour

Help keep production machines running safely and smoothly—setup, basic operation, cleanup, and reporting issues. Comes with quick-start benefits (insurance within one month, paid holidays from day one, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Train on 1st shift, then move to 2nd shift

Train on 1st shift, then move to 2nd shift Pay: Not listed (full-time with bonus pay)

No experience needed—just a high school diploma/GED and a desire to learn. You’ll assist press operators, feed materials, watch quality, and can move up to operator; benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and bonus pay.

Employer: Prairie Farms Dairy

Prairie Farms Dairy Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time (1st, 2nd, or possible 3rd shift)

Full-time (1st, 2nd, or possible 3rd shift) Pay: Not listed

Run pasteurization and related equipment to process milk safely and to spec—monitor temps, fat/protein levels, and handle clean-up and sanitation. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, can handle physical work, and are open to night shifts and every other weekend.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.