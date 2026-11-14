Hammond has some solid community service roles open right now, especially if you care about early childhood and developmental support. These are state roles with structured pay and benefits.

Employer: LDH – Florida Parishes Human Services Authority

LDH – Florida Parishes Human Services Authority Location: Hammond, LA

Salary: $2,103.23 – $3,790.62 biweekly (about $26.29 – $47.38/hour )

(about ) Type: Classified, Job or Probational Appointment

Category: Community & Social Services / Developmental Disabilities

Community & Social Services / Developmental Disabilities Closes: 11/23/2026, 11:59 PM Central

This role supervises EarlySteps intake staff, oversees referrals and service coordination, and makes sure all documentation meets state and federal rules. Good fit if you have several years in health, developmental disability, counseling, or social services and want to lead a small team while still impacting families directly.

Employer: LDH – Florida Parishes Human Services Authority

LDH – Florida Parishes Human Services Authority Location: Hammond, LA

Salary: $1,500.00 – $2,702.31 biweekly (about $18.75 – $41.38/hour , depending on level)

(about , depending on level) Type: Classified, Job or Probational Appointment

Category: Community & Social Services / Developmental Disabilities

Community & Social Services / Developmental Disabilities Closes: 11/22/2026, 11:59 PM Central

This job is the Single Point of Entry Intake Coordinator for EarlySteps. You’ll handle referrals, interview families, complete intake screenings, and work with regional and state partners to connect infants and toddlers with needed services.

If one of these sounds right for you, don’t wait—check the posting, confirm you meet the qualifications, and get that application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.