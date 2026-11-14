Hammond’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in rehab and behavioral health. If you’re in therapy or patient support, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: PAM Health Specialty and Rehabilitation Hospital of Hammond

PAM Health Specialty and Rehabilitation Hospital of Hammond Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Work with chronically and critically ill patients in an inpatient hospital setting. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, tuition assistance, and more, plus the chance to grow within a large national rehab system.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare – Oceans Behavioral Hospital Hammond

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run therapeutic group and individual activities for adults and seniors in a behavioral health hospital. Good fit if you have experience with psychiatric patients, enjoy group work, and want a hands-on role supporting the treatment team.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare – Oceans Behavioral Hospital Hammond

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide assessments, individual/family/group therapy, and discharge planning for adults and seniors in inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care. Requires at least a CSW, LMSW, LCSW, LMFT, LPC, LPC-A (TX only), or Psychologist license; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.