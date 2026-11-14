Hammond’s retail scene is busy right now, with openings from beauty to banking. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there’s a good mix of full‑time and flexible part‑time work here.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about high‑end guest service: cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more in a busy salon inside Ulta. You’ll build a loyal clientele, support store sales goals, and stay on top of new beauty trends. Cosmetology license and prior salon experience required.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 2700 West Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70401

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store day‑to‑day: opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and leading the team. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience and want management duties plus benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll shop online orders in‑store, pick quality items, bag them, and get them ready for pickup. Great if you like staying active, using handheld tech, and working in a fast‑paced, customer‑focused grocery setting.

Employer: Woodforest National Bank

Location: Hammond, LA (in-store branch)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline banking role mixing customer service, sales, and teller work. You’ll open accounts, handle transactions, and help customers with everyday banking needs while working toward sales and service goals. At least 2 years of retail sales or customer service experience required.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Location: Hammond, LA + stores within ~25 miles

Type: Part-time, flexible hours

Salary: Around $10/hour (listed)

Travel to different stores to set displays, stock shelves, count inventory, and update layouts. Good for someone who wants make‑your‑own‑schedule flexibility, works well alone, and doesn’t mind being on their feet.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go‑to person at the counter for both retail and wholesale customers, helping them find the right auto parts. Solid fit if you enjoy problem‑solving, learning about cars, and working in a fast‑moving parts store.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.