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Hammond
🛒 Hammond, LA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
12 days ago
Hammond’s retail scene is busy right now, with openings from beauty to banking. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there’s a good mix of full‑time and flexible part‑time work here.
Master Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Hammond, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about high‑end guest service: cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more in a busy salon inside Ulta. You’ll build a loyal clientele, support store sales goals, and stay on top of new beauty trends. Cosmetology license and prior salon experience required.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 2700 West Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70401
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the store day‑to‑day: opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and leading the team. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience and want management duties plus benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.
In-Store Shopper (Drive Up & Go Clerk)
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Hammond, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll shop online orders in‑store, pick quality items, bag them, and get them ready for pickup. Great if you like staying active, using handheld tech, and working in a fast‑paced, customer‑focused grocery setting.
Banker II
- Employer: Woodforest National Bank
- Location: Hammond, LA (in-store branch)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline banking role mixing customer service, sales, and teller work. You’ll open accounts, handle transactions, and help customers with everyday banking needs while working toward sales and service goals. At least 2 years of retail sales or customer service experience required.
Master Merchandiser
- Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising
- Location: Hammond, LA + stores within ~25 miles
- Type: Part-time, flexible hours
- Salary: Around $10/hour (listed)
Travel to different stores to set displays, stock shelves, count inventory, and update layouts. Good for someone who wants make‑your‑own‑schedule flexibility, works well alone, and doesn’t mind being on their feet.
Store PRO
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Hammond, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the go‑to person at the counter for both retail and wholesale customers, helping them find the right auto parts. Solid fit if you enjoy problem‑solving, learning about cars, and working in a fast‑moving parts store.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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