Hammond has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from entry level to management. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: gpac (for a residential roofing contractor)

gpac (for a residential roofing contractor) Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + commission)

Not listed (base + commission) Why it’s interesting: Lead and grow a sales team while also selling. Role includes hiring, training, and developing reps, with pay that combines competitive base salary, commission on personal and team sales, 401k, health and dental, life insurance, and company tools/equipment. Best for someone with 2+ years roofing sales/management and comfortable with door knocking and cold calls.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Part-time / flexible

Salary: $25.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Why it’s interesting: Great for students or anyone needing flexible hours. You’ll sell Cutco kitchen and home products through one-on-one appointments, with paid training, a guaranteed base pay not tied to sales, and room to grow into management or long-term sales if you stick with it.

Employer: Kenworth Louisiana

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Steady dealership role helping customers and the shop find and order truck parts. You’ll handle counter and phone sales, quotes, inventory, and shipping/pickup orders, with lots of customer contact and problem-solving. Good fit if you have 1–2 years related experience or a degree, strong communication, and don’t mind a warehouse/shop environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail and similar roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.