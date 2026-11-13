Hammond has some solid openings right now if you’re called to help kids and families or support mental health. These roles are with state-backed agencies, so you get structure, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Florida Parishes Human Services Authority (posted via Nunez Community College / State of Louisiana)

Florida Parishes Human Services Authority (posted via Nunez Community College / State of Louisiana) Location: Hammond, LA (Intellectual and Developmental Disability Supports office)

(Intellectual and Developmental Disability Supports office) Salary: $3,250 – $5,855/month (approx. $18.75 – $41.38/hour , depending on level)

(approx. , depending on level) Type: Classified, Probational or Promotional Appointment

Deadline: 11/22/2026, 11:59 PM Central

Serve as the Single Point of Entry Intake Coordinator for EarlySteps, Louisiana’s early intervention system for infants and toddlers with developmental delays. You’ll handle referrals, do intake interviews with families, and coordinate with regional and state partners to connect little ones (birth–35 months) to services like speech, OT, PT, and more. No Civil Service test score is required, and there’s a clear career ladder (CSP 1, 2, or 3) based on your experience and education.

Employer: Florida Parishes Human Services Authority (posted via Nunez Community College)

(posted via Nunez Community College) Location: Rosenblum Behavioral Health Clinic, Hammond, LA

Salary: $24.35 – $40.53/hour + $1.00/hour premium for direct patient care

+ for direct patient care Type: Probational Appointment or Job Appointment

Licensed as an LPC or LMFT with at least two years’ licensed experience? This role focuses on clinical assessment, treatment planning, and therapy for adults with mental health and substance use disorders, including crisis work. You’ll do intakes, psychosocial evaluations, and coordinate care with prescribers and other agencies, all within a state-supported clinic setting.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.