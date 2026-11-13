Hammond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to hospital and hospice. If you’re in nursing or medicine, there are several solid paths to build your career right here in town.

Employer: Optum (Hammond LA PCS, part of LHC Group / UnitedHealth Group)

Optum (Hammond LA PCS, part of / UnitedHealth Group) Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time Per Diem (pay based on full-time equivalent)

(pay based on full-time equivalent) Salary: $70,832 – $106,248/year (based on full-time employment; pay varies by experience and other factors)

Per diem Registered Nurse role providing in-home care, coordinating full plans of care with physicians and the care team. Good fit if you’re an experienced RN who likes autonomy, patient relationships, and flexible field work.

Employer: North Oaks Health System (via Student Interest Group in Neurology at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine posting)

(via Student Interest Group in Neurology at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine posting) Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-employed neurology position with both inpatient and outpatient work in an established practice. Offers a large, diverse patient base (about 500,000 residents), strong support staff, and perks like relocation, student loan repayment, CME allowance, malpractice coverage, and full benefits.

Employer: VitalCaring Group | Hospice

Location: Hammond, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced practice role focused on end-of-life and palliative care, doing assessments, symptom management, and hospice eligibility visits. Great for NPs with hospice experience who want meaningful, relationship-based work with a supportive interdisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.